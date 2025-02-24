From: captainkona (captainkona’s Substack )

To: To: Alicia Lutz-Rolow (Alicia’s Newsletter)

Alicia Nutz Rolow? Really? I thought you were MAGA. I am very, very disappointed in you. Never thought you would be just another fake.

From: Alicia Lutz-Rolow (Alicia’s Newsletter)

To: captainkona (captainkona’s Substack )

FIRST OF ALL CAPTAIN KONA, WHY MUST YOU LABEL PEOPLE OR JUDGE THEM WHEN THEY DISAGREE WITH YOUR POLITICAL VIEWS? WHAT WOULD MAKE YOU THINK THAT I AM A MAGA? I AM NOT SHEEPLE... I DO NOT JOIN GROUPS THAT USE LABELS TO IDENTIFY THEMSELVES WITH

PEOPLE WHO CHANT USA...USA...LIKE THE PEOPLE IN MAGA AREN'T EVEN EDUCATED ENOUGH TO UNDERSTAND CHANTING USA OVER AND OVER IS CHANTING FOR THE VERY CONSTRUCT THAT IS DESTROYING THEIR COUNTRY'S SOVEREIGNTY AND THEIR OWN.

USA INC IS A 'PRIVATE FOR PROFIT'...' FOREIGN OWNED AND CONTROLLED' CORPORATION. IT IS NOT OUR COUNTRY OR EVEN A COUNTRY AT ALL...

AMERICANS DON'T HAVE A COUNTRY ...OUR NATION WAS CONQUERED AND WE ARE CURRENTLY FUNCTIONING AS SUCH. THERE IS NO CONSTITUTIONAL RULE OF LAW...ONLY TYRANNICAL RULE OF LAW AND YOUR MAGA PRESIDENT...WHOM I AM ASSUMING BY YOUR NON-NEEDED PERSONAL COMMENT ABOVE… IS WHO YOU THINK YOU VOTED FOR...IS NO PRESIDENT AT ALL. YOU CAN'T BE THE PRESIDENT OF A COUNTRY THAT DOESN'T EXIST.

HE IS THE CEO (BORDERLINE DICKTATOR) OF THE USA CORPORATION...AND HE...AND EVERY OTHER SO-CALLED PRESIDENT BEFORE HIM KNOWS THIS INFORMATION... UNLIKE YOU...GET EDUCATED MY FRIEND... BEFORE YOU START THROWING STONES AT ANYONE...

BESIDES ALL OF THE ABOVE...I DO NOT LIVE FOR YOUR APPROVAL AND YOU DON'T KNOW ME… SO YOUR DISAPPROVAL OF ME IS NONE OF MY BUSINESS...

BY THE WAY...YOU DON'T KNOW KAREN BRACKEN EITHER...IF YOU DID...YOU WOULD SHOW A BIT MORE RESPECT FOR THE INCREDIBLE AMERICAN PATRIOT FIGHTER SHE IS... AS AM I....WE ARE NOT FAKES...MAYBE YOU NEED TO START LOOKING IN THE MIRROR POSSIBLY?

It’s We the People vs. the USA INC— Private for Profit Foreign Owned & Operated