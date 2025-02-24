BELOW IS WHY WE ARE LOSING THE FIGHT...AMERICANS ALLOW THEMSELVES TO BE DIVIDED BY SHEER STUPIDITY...
A COMMENT LEFT ON ONE OF MY POSTS I THOUGHT I'D SHARE WITH YOU ALL..
Alicia Nutz Rolow? Really? I thought you were MAGA. I am very, very disappointed in you. Never thought you would be just another fake.
FIRST OF ALL CAPTAIN KONA, WHY MUST YOU LABEL PEOPLE OR JUDGE THEM WHEN THEY DISAGREE WITH YOUR POLITICAL VIEWS? WHAT WOULD MAKE YOU THINK THAT I AM A MAGA? I AM NOT SHEEPLE... I DO NOT JOIN GROUPS THAT USE LABELS TO IDENTIFY THEMSELVES WITH
PEOPLE WHO CHANT USA...USA...LIKE THE PEOPLE IN MAGA AREN'T EVEN EDUCATED ENOUGH TO UNDERSTAND CHANTING USA OVER AND OVER IS CHANTING FOR THE VERY CONSTRUCT THAT IS DESTROYING THEIR COUNTRY'S SOVEREIGNTY AND THEIR OWN.
USA INC IS A 'PRIVATE FOR PROFIT'...' FOREIGN OWNED AND CONTROLLED' CORPORATION. IT IS NOT OUR COUNTRY OR EVEN A COUNTRY AT ALL...
AMERICANS DON'T HAVE A COUNTRY ...OUR NATION WAS CONQUERED AND WE ARE CURRENTLY FUNCTIONING AS SUCH. THERE IS NO CONSTITUTIONAL RULE OF LAW...ONLY TYRANNICAL RULE OF LAW AND YOUR MAGA PRESIDENT...WHOM I AM ASSUMING BY YOUR NON-NEEDED PERSONAL COMMENT ABOVE… IS WHO YOU THINK YOU VOTED FOR...IS NO PRESIDENT AT ALL. YOU CAN'T BE THE PRESIDENT OF A COUNTRY THAT DOESN'T EXIST.
HE IS THE CEO (BORDERLINE DICKTATOR) OF THE USA CORPORATION...AND HE...AND EVERY OTHER SO-CALLED PRESIDENT BEFORE HIM KNOWS THIS INFORMATION... UNLIKE YOU...GET EDUCATED MY FRIEND... BEFORE YOU START THROWING STONES AT ANYONE...
BESIDES ALL OF THE ABOVE...I DO NOT LIVE FOR YOUR APPROVAL AND YOU DON'T KNOW ME… SO YOUR DISAPPROVAL OF ME IS NONE OF MY BUSINESS...
BY THE WAY...YOU DON'T KNOW KAREN BRACKEN EITHER...IF YOU DID...YOU WOULD SHOW A BIT MORE RESPECT FOR THE INCREDIBLE AMERICAN PATRIOT FIGHTER SHE IS... AS AM I....WE ARE NOT FAKES...MAYBE YOU NEED TO START LOOKING IN THE MIRROR POSSIBLY?
It’s We the People vs. the USA INC— Private for Profit Foreign Owned & Operated
Charlotte Iserbyt introduced me to Karen Bracken several years ago. Karen has been actively engaged in an effort to inform those who are open to being informed about what is really happening, not just what we are allowed to see, for decades.
With multiple generations of delibestately dumbed down K-12 students, most people are ill-equipped to grasp what is happening and what is at stake.
I have two lines of thought. One, those who control governments all over the globe from outside of government, including within the U. S., don't care which side one chooses, as long as he/she chooses a side. This is the basis of "divide to control". Once one chooses a side, the other side automatically becomes the enemy, so yes, playing the controllers' game is a losing proposition.
Two, about 75% of the population tend to have a sensory personality. The sensory personality is very good at following directions. In many endeavors, this is a must-have trait, but an asset in one situation can also become a liability in a different situation. Those with a sensory personality tend to trust those in authoritative positions and they rarely question what anyone in an authoritative position (real or perceived) says. Additionally, they rarely recognize patterns or see dots to be connected, placing themselves inside a box, when it comes to thinking about what they see on the surface. I believe we need more free thinkers to combat those who fear free thinkers!