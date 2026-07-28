Kirby Sommers

Brooke Shields was trafficked as a child...and an update on 'Conspiracy of Silence' (Vol Two)

‘Conspiracy of Silence’ (formerly titled ‘Gerald Ford | MK-Ultra’) is without a doubt the most disturbing book I’ve ever written. It’s about infamous pedophiles, serial killers, predators, political kingpins such as former President Gerald Ford and others, who are part of a shadowy cabal that produces and enables child traffickers such as Dean Corll, La…