BE YOUR OWN HEALTH ADVOCATE...THE MEDICAL INDUSTRY IS ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMINS..
‘The People Showed Up’: South Carolina Lawmakers Side With Parental Choice in Two Vaccine Votes
Health Official Calls for Review of India’s Massive HPV Vaccine Campaign
Babies Deserve More Protection Than Vaccine Makers, Aaron Siri Tells Joe Rogan
New Poll: Almost 90% of U.S. Voters Support Right to Refuse Medical Treatment
At Least 1 in 4 Preschoolers Fails to Get Enough Physical Activity
RFK Jr. Has Wide Discretion to Choose Evidence to Support Vaccine Decisions, DOJ Argues
In Southwest Va., Scott County Parents Search for Answers Amid Children’s Cancer Diagnoses + More
In case you missed it ...March 4, 2026
‘Bizarre, Creepy’: Kennedy Critics Form Shadow Autism Research Panel
The new committee, which has ties to Dr. Paul Offit, plans to submit annual reports to Congress and issue recommendations on autism research priorities. An HHS spokesperson said the new independent committee doesn’t replace the official Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee, or IACC, which operates under HHS to coordinate federal efforts on autism, including policy and government-funded research.