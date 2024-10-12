BE READY FOR THE MANDATORY BULLSHIT- DO NOT COMPLY!
If you think the healthcare system cares about you, you have not been paying attention. A visit to a doctor can wipe you out financially, destroy your health, invade your privacy and violate your rights.
To be protected, you must state your position on the record, and what you will and will not allow your healthcare provider to do to you. Go to FreedomTaker.com and download the document "NOTICE TO HEALTHCARE PROVIDER" and present that document to every new doctor, clinic, and hospital you visit.
Source: minivan jack on Youtube and FreedomTaker.com
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aulkDOPHvCQR/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Download This Document -- "Notice To Healthcare Provider"—
NOTICE TO HEALTHCARE PROVIDER: DOWNLOAD LINK
RESERVATION OF RIGHTS FOR HEALTHCARE: DOWNLOAD LINK
POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR HEALTHCARE: DOWNLOAD LINK
NOTICE OF PARENTAL AUTHORITY OVER "MANDATORY" MASKING: DOWNLOAD LINK
NOTICE OF PARENTAL AUTHORITY OVER MEDICAL TREATMENT: DOWNLOAD LINK
REFUSAL OF VACCINES: DOWNLOAD LINK
DECLARATION OF RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION FROM VACCINATION: DOWNLOAD LINK
VACCINE INJURY TABLE: DOWNLOAD LINK
VACCINATION NOTICE And Acceptance of Liability by the vaccination providers: DOWNLOAD LINK
NOTICE OF LIABILITY FOR UNSAFE UTILITY METER:
DOWNLOAD LINK
Notice of Fire Hazard: (Every electronic utility meter is a severe fire hazard due to lack of surge protection) DOWNLOAD LINK
Notice to Police and Sheriff: DOWNLOAD LINK
NOTICE TO METER INSTALLER: DOWNLOAD LINK
WARNING TO PASSERS-BY: DOWNLOAD LINK
THE ULTIMATE SOLUTION TO SMART METERS: DOWNLOAD LINK
WE HAVE MOVED OUR UPDATED SMART METER and EMF ASSISTANCE
RESOURCES TO: EMFhelpcenter.com You are one click away!
Solutions, answers, tools, links & free downloads are all there. Actually useful stuff!
Our courts and judges love to convict people and take their money. They even do this when THERE IS NO VICTIM. The only protection we have against this injustice is JURY NULLIFICATION, the right of the jury to acquit EVEN IF THE DEFENDANT IS "GUILTY". This video is an excellent impartial explanation of JURY NULLIFICATION, a right held by EVERY JURY MEMBER. Video (4:30): The Law You Won't Be Told
Microwave weapons expert Barrie Trower explains the horrors awaiting society if wireless technologies are not curtailed. Direct YouTube links to the same videos:
EMF Engineer Rob State's comprehensive video "The Dark Side of Smart Meters": 30-minute video :