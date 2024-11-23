BBN, Nov 21, 2024 – Countdown to CHAOS – Trump promises to deploy TROOPS...Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 21, 2024 – Countdown to CHAOS – Trump promises to deploy TROOPS to DEPORT millions of illegal invaders

- Russia's retaliation against Ukraine

- Nuclear war risk being accelerated by the west

- Thermobaric weapons likely to be used

- In the USA, regional conflict to commence over deportation efforts

- What happens when there are troops on the streets

- Stephen Miller confirms Trump will deport at "light speed"

- Jaguar releases the most insane tone-deaf car ad in history

- Coming improvements in our AI model

- Interview with Michael Yon on Trump, civil war, Russia, Israel and more

https://rumble.com/v5rmquz-bbn-nov-21-2024 countdown-to-chaos-trump-promises-to-deploy-troops....html?e9s=rel_v2_pr

https://rumble.com/v5roc2k-trump-on-high-alert-putin-sends-shock-waves-w-1st-ever-war-time-atrocity-ho.html?e9s=rel_v2_pr

"Recent Disasters Prove It—Americans Aren't Ready for What's Coming"—"In this episode of Man in America, Seth sits down with Tina Blanco, owner of the Satellite Phone Store, to discuss a critical issue facing Americans today: the danger of losing communication during a disaster. From wildfires to hurricanes, recent disasters have shown just how quickly traditional communication networks can fail when they're needed most. Tina shares valuable insights into how satellite phones and other technologies can help families and communities stay connected when it matters most."

Russia Aimed its Latest Hypersonic Ballistic Missiles on US and NATO bases in UK, France, & Germany

MP Ayman Odeh has been expelled from the House of Representatives for calling Netanyahu a "serial killer" The Israeli prime minister appeared embarrassed when Odeh read statistics about the number of infant deaths in Gaza

BREAKING - United States To Officially Declare War On Mexican Cartel

**********So Now The NEW WORLD ORDER Is A A Good Thing??**************

WTFU AMERICA—-WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU?????

Hillary & Bill Clinton get called out about going to Epstein's Island

Breaking News: Explosive Interview with US Senator Ron Johnson. A Global Coup is underway.—-Senator Ron Johnson blows the lid off the corrupt #GlobalistParasites that are attempting a complete worldwide global takeover using organizations like the #WHO the #Covid pandemic and why we must fight back. However, we are starting to win the information war. "We are going down a very dangerous path, but it's a path that is being laid out and planned by an elite group of people that want to take total control over our lives." Sen Ron Johnson