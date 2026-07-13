Battered Woman’s Syndrome - Insights into How Government and Media Treat the Public and Why They’re So Cruel, Evil and Abusive - how the public is treated daily by government and media is so obviously unfair and inhumane, you do have to wonder why people just sit there and allow such evil to walk freely above ground. This new article provides the psychological underpinnings as to why most people just sit there and tolerate their own destruction and the open destruction of their own children as well. Click here to read.

If COVID Was Real Why Do All World Governments Admit Openly and Freely That It Never Existed? - this is a must listen podcast for everyone. Click here to listen to Part 1. You can listen to Part 2 by clicking here. Yes, COVID never existed. There was never any threat, danger or novel pathogen. It was a worldwide psychological operation.

New Documentary About Covering Up State Organized Infant Death in Canada - I’ve been telling people for 20 years that an ancient child sacrifice death cult is really what’s hiding behind governments. I’ll prove this conclusively in an upcoming documentary that I’ll be making. Regardless, this new documentary explores a police officer in Canada investigating a mass increase in infant deaths after the COVID shot roll out. This police officer gets a clear message to keep her mouth shut and to let the child sacrifice continue. Click here to learn more.

Family of 5 Lives Off-Grid on Remote Tropical Island - click here to explore what is possible, outside the narrow band of reality taught to everyone in the government school system. It’s time to dream again. Humanity rises.