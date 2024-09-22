MESSAGE FROM Jordan Maxwell—

TRUTH—World News

Current events 2024 today this week this month motivation Jordan Maxwell, In contemporary America, the distinction between politicians and criminals has blurred, with many viewing politicians as merely sophisticated criminals.

This perspective suggests that those adept at manipulation and deceit rise to political power, while the clumsy are caught and labeled as criminals. At the heart of this political theater is a symbol—the fasces—a bundle of sticks tied together with an axe, historically associated with power and unity.

This emblem, representing both strength and oppression, serves as a chilling reminder of how the government can operate like a gang, coercing compliance under the guise of democracy. The U.S. flag, often mistaken for a national symbol, is in fact the flag of a corporation—the United States Corporation—established in the 1870s. This distinction highlights a troubling reality: the U.S. is not just a republic but a privately owned entity.

The legal language surrounding the concept of states is convoluted; there exists a "state of" and a "state" distinction, with the former representing corporate interests under federal control. Most citizens are blissfully unaware that they are subject to the laws of a corporation rather than the rights of a republic, effectively surrendering their freedoms without realizing it.

Public apathy and ignorance thrive in a culture enamored with entertainment, where sports and trivial pursuits distract from the machinations of power. The author reflects on personal experiences, noting how adults often prioritize leisure over meaningful discussions about governance.

This societal trend feeds a disconnect, allowing politicians to operate behind closed doors, making decisions that impact citizens while they are preoccupied with games and distractions. As a result, many remain oblivious to the deeper implications of their political reality, choosing comfort over awareness. As global awareness grows regarding systemic injustices, the American populace is beginning to question their place within this corporate framework.

The metaphor of America as a modern-day Roman Empire suggests a troubling parallel between past imperialism and present governance. With a military functioning as the enforcer of corporate will rather than national defense, the author calls for a reckoning—a demand for transparency and accountability. In a world where the boundaries of government and business have become indistinguishable, it’s imperative for citizens to awaken to their reality and reclaim their sovereignty.