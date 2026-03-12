In Episode 25, Robert is joined by comedian Andy Beckerman (Couples Therapy Podcast) to discuss Ronald Reagan, Nancy Reagan and the AIDS crisis. When Robert started researching for this episode, he expected it would be a fairly straightforward episode about how homophobia and religious fundamentalism in the halls of American power led to an executive branch that fiddled while thousands of gay people died. The story he uncovered was very different, and somehow even more offensive, than the one he'd set out to research.