God's Chosen Men Hate Women—How Can This Be When God Does Not Hate? They forget that they come from women! These characters are completely insane! The Talmud is the book of Satan! https://www.bitchute.com/video/SvV4HFuwVMI0/?list=notifications&randomize=false

They Allow Raping Kid Girls Of The Age Of Three (3) years old! In What Effing World Is This Okay? Satan’s Maybe????????? https://www.bitchute.com/video/iFcDiKgJdp3w

Communism is a JEWISH Construct. It’s Been Used Historically To Subvert, and Weaken Nation States—The Russian Bolshevik Revolution was the first successful communist takeover. They killed MILLIONS of Christians, and have spent the past century trying to hide it from us.—https://www.bitchute.com/video/ztpjjgx6KGY8/?list=notifications&randomize=false

***********************Jewtube has just DELETED my Account*********************

************************The_Life_and_Times_of_Shane_T._Hanson***************************

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8nDHjwEs658g/?list=notifications&randomize=false

The UK Government arrested him for these words: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VEp04vCXj7gZ/?list=notifications&ran