Highlights:

- Surviving a killer: Rachel’s traumatic childhood

- Beaumont case: Allegations of cover-ups and remains in Stansbury

- Police: Lack of Action, complicity exposed

- Hidden tunnels: Adelaide’s dark underground network

- Unethical experiments: Prions, MK-Ultra, and medical abuse

- And how she is using her horrible past help others.

“They Summon Demons” - Rachel Vaughan - Part 2

In Part 2 of this special interview with Rachel Vaughan we discuss the Australian connection to the global satanic network, how they use mind control on population, satanic rituals, demonic possession, spiritual healing, tunnels & DUMBS, global resets & the great awakening.