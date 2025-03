Armed Protestors STAND UP To Corrupt Cops—PROTEST PERMIT????WTF IS THAT? HOW ABOUT WE HAVE A FIRST EFFING AMENDMENT...THAT'S MY PROTEST PERMIT DUMBFUK! I DON’T CARE ABOUT THEIR BULLSHIT STATUTE…STATUTES ARE NOT REAL LAW….THEY ARE ‘COLOR OF LAW’ A PROTEST AGAINST OUR OPPRESSORS IS NOT A FUKING PARADE! WTFU AMERICA!