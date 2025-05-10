While not every single member of The Atlantic Council is a democracy toppling, war-mongering, misinformant kidnapper, they certainly have an agenda (mostly big business and state interests). They’re not at all objective, and there’s more than enough shady characters on the board for everyone to be concerned. (Yes I looked up every single board member of the Atlantic Council)

The Frightening Facts of What They Are:

ENEMIES TO DEMOCRACY GEORGE W BUSH BUDDIES MISINFORMATION MASTERS WAR HAWKS/MONGERS TARGET DISSIDENTS (PATRIOTS)

The Atlantic Council’s Board of Directors is a BULLSHIT group of policy influencers and business leaders who are committed to committing TREASON by aiding the Council in its mission of working alongside global elites and partners to shape the future by helping to issue America into the New World Order under the premise of facing the growing global challenges.

Board of Directors

*Indicates Executive Committee Members

Stephen J. Hadley—Executive Chair / Chairman, International Advisory Board

Vice Chairs

Robert J. Abernethy

Alexander V. Mirtchev *

Treasurer

George Lund *

Directors

Stephen Achilles

Elliot Ackerman

*Gina F. Adams

Timothy D. Adams

*Michael Andersson

Alain Bejjani

Colleen Bell

Peter J. Beshar

*Karan Bhatia

Stephen Biegun

Linden P. Blue

Brad Bondi

John Bonsell

Philip M. Breedlove

David L. Caplan

Samantha A. Carl-Yoder

*Teresa Carlson

*James E. Cartwright

John E. Chapoton

Ahmed Charai

Melanie Chen

Michael Chertoff

George Chopivsky

Wesley K. Clark

Kellyanne Conway

*Helima Croft

Ankit N. Desai

*Lawrence Di Rita

Dante A. Disparte

*Paula J. Dobriansky

Joseph F. Dunford, Jr.

Joseph Durso

Richard Edelman

Oren Eisner

Stuart E. Eizenstat

Mark T. Esper

Christopher W.K. Fetzer

*Michael Fisch

Alan H. Fleischmann

Jendayi E. Frazer

*Meg Gentle

Thomas Glocer

John B. Goodman

Sherri W. Goodman

Marcel Grisnigt

Jarosław Grzesiak

Murathan Günal

Michael V. Hayden

Robin Hayes

Tim Holt

*Karl Hopkins

Kay Bailey Hutchison

Ian Ihnatowycz

Keoki Jackson

Deborah Lee James

*Joia M. Johnson

*Safi Kalo

Karen Karniol-Tambour

*Andre Kelleners

John E. Klein

Ratko Knežević

C. Jeffrey Knittel

Joseph Konzelmann

Keith J. Krach

Franklin D. Kramer

Laura Lane

Almar Latour

Yann Le Pallec

Diane Leopold

Andrew J.P. Levy

Jan M. Lodal

Douglas Lute

Jane Holl Lute

William J. Lynn

Mark Machin

Marco Margheri

Michael A. Margolis

Chris Marlin

William Marron

Roger Martella

Judith A. Miller

Dariusz Mioduski

*Richard L. Morningstar

Georgette Mosbacher

Majida Mourad

Mary Claire Murphy

Scott Nathan

Julia Nesheiwat

Edward J. Newberry

Franco Nuschese

Joseph S. Nye

Robert C. O’Brien

*Ahmet Ören

Ana Palacio

*Kostas Pantazopoulos

David H. Petraeus

Elizabeth Frost Pierson

*Lisa Pollina

Daniel B. Poneman

Rob Portman

*Dina H. Powell McCormick

Michael Punke

Ashraf Qazi

Laura J. Richardson

Thomas J. Ridge

Gary Rieschel

Charles O. Rossotti

Harry Sachinis

Curtis Michael Scaparrotti

Ivan A. Schlager

Rajiv Shah

Wendy R. Sherman

Gregg Sherrill

Jeff Shockey

Kris Singh

Varun Sivaram

Walter Slocombe

Christopher Smith

Clifford Sobel

Michael S. Steele

Richard J.A. Steele

Mary Streett

Nader Tavakoli

*Gil Tenzer

*Frances F. Townsend

Melanne Verveer

Tyson Voelkel

Kemba Walden

Michael F. Walsh

*Peter Weinberg

Ronald Weiser

*Al Williams

Ben Wilson

Maciej Witucki

Neal S. Wolin

Tod D. Wolters

*Jenny Wood

Alan Yang

Guang Yang

Mary C. Yates

Dov S. Zakheim

Honorary Directors

James A. Baker, III

Robert M. Gates

James N. Mattis

Michael G. Mullen

Leon E. Panetta

William J. Perry

Condoleezza Rice

Horst Teltschik

William H. Webster

Lifetime Directors

Stephane Abrial

Odeh Aburdene

Carol Adelman

Michael Ansari

David D. Aufhauser

Julia Chang Bloch

Richard Burt

Bantz John Craddock

Ralph Crosby, Jr.

Brian Dailey

Chris J. Dodd

Lacey Neuhaus Dorn

Conrado Dornier

Thomas J. Egan, Jr.

Julie Finley

Chas W. Freeman

Ronald M. Freeman

Carlton W. Fulford, Jr.

Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr.

Barbara Hackman Franklin

Brian C. McK. Henderson

Robert Hormats

Mary Howell

Robert L. Hutchings

Wolfgang Ischinger

George A. Joulwan

Geraldine S. Kunstadter

Philip Lader

Henrik Liljegren

Wendy W. Makins

James P. McCarthy

Eric D.K. Melby

Franklin C. Miller

George E. Moose

Virginia A. Mulberger

Hilda Ochoa-Brillembourg

Philip A. Odeen

Thomas R. Pickering

Joseph W. Ralston

Marjorie Scardino

William O. Schmieder

Kiron Skinner

Paula Stern

John Studzinski

William H. Taft, IV

Ronald P. Verdicchio

Enzo Viscusi

Carl E. Vuono

J. Robinson West

R. James Woolsey

SOURCE: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/about/board-of-directors/