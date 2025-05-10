While not every single member of The Atlantic Council is a democracy toppling, war-mongering, misinformant kidnapper, they certainly have an agenda (mostly big business and state interests). They’re not at all objective, and there’s more than enough shady characters on the board for everyone to be concerned. (Yes I looked up every single board member of the Atlantic Council)
The Frightening Facts of What They Are:
ENEMIES TO DEMOCRACY
GEORGE W BUSH BUDDIES
MISINFORMATION MASTERS
WAR HAWKS/MONGERS
TARGET DISSIDENTS (PATRIOTS)
The Atlantic Council’s Board of Directors is a BULLSHIT group of policy influencers and business leaders who are committed to committing TREASON by aiding the Council in its mission of working alongside global elites and partners to shape the future by helping to issue America into the New World Order under the premise of facing the growing global challenges.
Board of Directors
*Indicates Executive Committee Members
John F.W. Rogers—Chairman *
Frederick Kempe— President and CEO *
James L. Jones, Jr.—Executive Chairman Emeritus *
Adrienne Arsht—Executive Vice Chair— Latin America Center National Security Resilience Initiative
Stephen J. Hadley—Executive Chair / Chairman, International Advisory Board
Vice Chairs
Robert J. Abernethy
Treasurer
George Lund *
Directors
Stephen Achilles
Elliot Ackerman
*Gina F. Adams
Timothy D. Adams
*Michael Andersson
Alain Bejjani
Colleen Bell
Peter J. Beshar
*Karan Bhatia
Stephen Biegun
Linden P. Blue
Brad Bondi
John Bonsell
Philip M. Breedlove
David L. Caplan
Samantha A. Carl-Yoder
*Teresa Carlson
*James E. Cartwright
John E. Chapoton
Ahmed Charai
Melanie Chen
Michael Chertoff
George Chopivsky
Wesley K. Clark
Kellyanne Conway
*Helima Croft
Ankit N. Desai
*Lawrence Di Rita
Dante A. Disparte
Joseph F. Dunford, Jr.
Joseph Durso
Richard Edelman
Oren Eisner
Stuart E. Eizenstat
Mark T. Esper
Christopher W.K. Fetzer
*Michael Fisch
Alan H. Fleischmann
Jendayi E. Frazer
*Meg Gentle
Thomas Glocer
John B. Goodman
Sherri W. Goodman
Marcel Grisnigt
Jarosław Grzesiak
Murathan Günal
Michael V. Hayden
Robin Hayes
Tim Holt
Kay Bailey Hutchison
Ian Ihnatowycz
Keoki Jackson
Deborah Lee James
*Joia M. Johnson
*Safi Kalo
Karen Karniol-Tambour
*Andre Kelleners
John E. Klein
Ratko Knežević
C. Jeffrey Knittel
Joseph Konzelmann
Keith J. Krach
Laura Lane
Almar Latour
Yann Le Pallec
Diane Leopold
Andrew J.P. Levy
Jan M. Lodal
Douglas Lute
Jane Holl Lute
William J. Lynn
Mark Machin
Marco Margheri
Michael A. Margolis
Chris Marlin
William Marron
Roger Martella
Judith A. Miller
Dariusz Mioduski
Georgette Mosbacher
Majida Mourad
Mary Claire Murphy
Scott Nathan
Julia Nesheiwat
Edward J. Newberry
Franco Nuschese
Joseph S. Nye
Robert C. O’Brien
*Ahmet Ören
Ana Palacio
*Kostas Pantazopoulos
Elizabeth Frost Pierson
*Lisa Pollina
Daniel B. Poneman
Rob Portman
*Dina H. Powell McCormick
Michael Punke
Ashraf Qazi
Laura J. Richardson
Thomas J. Ridge
Gary Rieschel
Charles O. Rossotti
Harry Sachinis
Curtis Michael Scaparrotti
Ivan A. Schlager
Rajiv Shah
Wendy R. Sherman
Gregg Sherrill
Jeff Shockey
Kris Singh
Varun Sivaram
Walter Slocombe
Christopher Smith
Clifford Sobel
Michael S. Steele
Richard J.A. Steele
Mary Streett
Nader Tavakoli
*Gil Tenzer
*Frances F. Townsend
Melanne Verveer
Tyson Voelkel
Kemba Walden
Michael F. Walsh
*Peter Weinberg
Ronald Weiser
*Al Williams
Ben Wilson
Maciej Witucki
Neal S. Wolin
Tod D. Wolters
*Jenny Wood
Alan Yang
Guang Yang
Mary C. Yates
Dov S. Zakheim
Honorary Directors
James A. Baker, III
Robert M. Gates
James N. Mattis
Michael G. Mullen
Leon E. Panetta
William J. Perry
Condoleezza Rice
Horst Teltschik
William H. Webster
Lifetime Directors
Stephane Abrial
Odeh Aburdene
Carol Adelman
Michael Ansari
David D. Aufhauser
Julia Chang Bloch
Richard Burt
Bantz John Craddock
Ralph Crosby, Jr.
Brian Dailey
Chris J. Dodd
Lacey Neuhaus Dorn
Conrado Dornier
Thomas J. Egan, Jr.
Julie Finley
Chas W. Freeman
Ronald M. Freeman
Carlton W. Fulford, Jr.
Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr.
Barbara Hackman Franklin
Brian C. McK. Henderson
Robert Hormats
Mary Howell
Robert L. Hutchings
Wolfgang Ischinger
George A. Joulwan
Geraldine S. Kunstadter
Philip Lader
Henrik Liljegren
Wendy W. Makins
James P. McCarthy
Eric D.K. Melby
Franklin C. Miller
George E. Moose
Virginia A. Mulberger
Hilda Ochoa-Brillembourg
Philip A. Odeen
Thomas R. Pickering
Joseph W. Ralston
Marjorie Scardino
William O. Schmieder
Kiron Skinner
Paula Stern
John Studzinski
William H. Taft, IV
Ronald P. Verdicchio
Enzo Viscusi
Carl E. Vuono
J. Robinson West
R. James Woolsey
SOURCE: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/about/board-of-directors/
