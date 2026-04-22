AT THE RATE THE COWARDICE OF THE PEOPLE WHO DO NOTHING & THE DEMONIC CORRUPTION IS MOVING...WE ARE NOT GOING TO MAKE IT TO 2030...
THIS IS NOT AMERICA,,,
Clayton Fuller, recently elected to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene, has initiated investigations into Ilhan Omar's financial disclosures, which revealed dramatic fluctuations in reported assets. With claims of her multi-million dollar ventures linked to non-existent operations, federal scrutiny intensifies around potential shell companies and allegations of immigration fraud that could have serious legal implications for Omar.
America is Not Gone … but her Heroes are All drawing Retirement Benefits and unwilling to Risk Termination