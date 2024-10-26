mRNA Injury Stories - Australia - 28 year AFL WAG Kellie Finlayson was diagnosed with Stage 3 Colorectal Cancer in Nov.2021 - her treatments failed and she's now terminal—Dr. William Makis MD

Quebec: Assisted Death for Alzheimer's

Imagine the savings. Mathew Aldred

Last year, I reported that after a public outcry, the Canadian Federal Malthusian government—aka Psycho Nanny and now The MAID™—halted the rollout of their ‘assisted death’ plans for those with mental health issues. However, they later said that they would go ahead in the near future with a “stepped approach”, promising—pinkie swear—to “get it right”. Well, it seems that the province of Quebec can’t wait for Psycho Nanny’s permission in a year or two:

Starting Oct. 30, the province will begin accepting requests for assisted dying, known as MAID, before a person's condition, such as Alzheimer's, renders them incapable of giving consent.

According to their new guidelines, The MAID™ will target those meeting these criteria:

have a serious and incurable illness leading to incapacity to give consent to care;

be incapable of giving consent to care due to their illness;

be of full age and be an insured person within the meaning of the Health Insurance Act, with certain exceptions provided for by law;

be exhibiting, on a recurring basis, the clinical manifestations related to their illness and described in their request;

be in a medical state of advanced, irreversible decline in capability;

be in a medical state that gives a competent professional (physician or specialized nurse practitioner) cause to believe, based on the information at their disposal and according to their clinical judgment, that the person is experiencing enduring and unbearable physical or psychological suffering that cannot be relieved under conditions considered tolerable.

By these definitions, suspended. Now, Quebec seems to be extending this idea to include those with Alzheimer’s, who at an early stage could give consent to MAID to be administered when others deem them no longer capable of giving consent.

Meanwhile, the 'anointed' Canadian Midwit Wokesters™ are crafting philosophical justifications for killing the poor with mental health issues, including veterans, using mental contortions to align with their 'social justice' worldview.

From Toronto University: someone with a mental illness that produces 'psychological suffering'—which their doctor cannot relieve, and which cannot be 'cured'—would be eligible, just as the Federal government had previously agreed and then temporarily

In this essay, we consider questions arising from cases in which people request medical assistance in dying (MAiD) in unjust social circumstances. We develop our argument by asking two questions. First, can decisions made in the context of unjust social circumstances be meaningfully autonomous? We understand ‘unjust social circumstances’ to be circumstances in which people do not have meaningful access to the range of options to which they are entitled and ‘autonomy’ as self-governance in the service of personally meaningful goals, values, and commitments. People in these circumstances would choose otherwise, were conditions more just. We consider and reject arguments that the autonomy of people choosing death in the context of injustice is necessarily reduced, either by restricting their options for self-determination, through their internalization of oppressive attitudes, or by undermining their hope to the point that they despair. Second, should MAiD be available to people in such circumstances, even when a sound argument can be made that the agents in question are autonomous? In response, we use a harm reduction approach, arguing that even though such decisions are tragic, MAiD should be available. Our argument engages with relational theories of autonomy as well as recent criticism raised against them and is intended to be general in application, although it emerges in response to the Canadian legal regimen around MAiD, with a focus on recent changes in Canada’s eligibility criteria to qualify for MAiD.

Apparently, just because you might be feeling desperate due to poverty, you can still demonstrate bodily autonomy by agreeing to the Psycho Nanny’s suggestions to facilitate your death. And why not prove that autonomy as a 12-year-old by accepting MAID?