Aired 17th November 2024. Reporting: Evan Vilardo and a church volunteer shared a startling account. He mentioned knowing a woman who, according to her, had her child taken by DHS after she lost her husband and was forced to live in a tent. Source: Falling Through The Cracks. https://www.bitchute.com/video/lRoaTDZdlZQy/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Donald Trump was elected in part on the promise of ending the border crisis that’s brought in a record number of illegal immigrants… including huge numbers of children.

In August, the Inspector General seemed to confirm the worst, issuing an urgent report saying the government has lost track of more than 32,000 of these children over the last five years. Some have been trafficked into the hands of criminals and gangs. Today, we hear from a whistleblower who says the government has been sending vulnerable kids to live with sponsors vetted through little more than an honor system.

--------- Full Measure is a weekly Sunday news program focusing on investigative, original and accountability reporting. The host is Sharyl Attkisson, a five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting. She is backed by a team of award-winning journalists. Each week, we have a cover story that explores untouchable topics in a fearless way including immigration, terrorism, government waste, national security, and whistleblower reports on government and corporate abuse and misdeeds.

Full Measure is broadcast to 43 million households in 79 markets on 162 Sinclair Broadcast Group stations, including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW, MyTV, Univision, and Telemundo affiliates. It also streams live on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. ET.

HOW LONG DO WE LET THESE CHILDREN HAVE TO DEAL WITH THIS HORROR? IS EVERYBODY SLEEPING GOOD AT NIGHT? IF YOU CALL YOURSELF A CHRISTIAN—I SURE HOPE YOU HAVE A GOOD STORY FOR JESUS CHRIST AND OUR HEAVENLY FATHER—FOR ALLOWING THIS SHIT TO KEEP GOING ON. THIS IS NOT AT ALL EVEN CLOSE TO WALKING WITH CHRIST AND BEING CHRISTLIKE!