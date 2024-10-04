"It's emotional:" Small North Carolina community devastated by flood damage after Hurricane Helene

LET US PRAY

Holy Father, Lord of Our Lives,

We love and adore You Only, Great Majesty! And we aspire You for Your Help again today for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Only You know what is needed, and where, Dear Holy Father. Get resources through to help everyone, Lord Jesus. Maximize discernment, intuition and spiritual wisdom, Blessed Son of God, so that everyone can be rescued without harm.

Keep rescuers safe, even from local law enforcement. Give them all that is necessary, Lord, to accomplish the safety of all those in need!

Please get the helicopters needed, the mules and donkeys, Holy Father of All The World! We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

Amen!