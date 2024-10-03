CORRECTION: Amanda stated the fire chief of Fairview, North Carolina had sent private helicopters away that were attempting to provide relief to residents. She misspoke and meant the fire chief of Lake Lure, North Carolina. Jordan Chariton interviewed Amanda Campbell, a resident of Forest City, North Carolina—which is about an hour from Asheville— about the devastation she witnessed in Asheville as a result of Hurricane Helene. Campbell also criticized inaction and lack of follow-through from FEMA in helping desperate Asheville residents who are trapped and/or desperately waiting for help.

I just spent 4 days stranded in Swannanoa with several other people. What this lady says is, for the most part, exactly what I personally witnessed. I was fortunately able to get out yesterday morning and go to my brothers in Winston-Salem. People (individuals in the community) were helping people. Not one government official, or even one of the hundreds of police we saw pass by, offered water food or even checked on us. Not one time in those 4 days....not once. We had an 80-year-old retired school teacher that had been visiting from New Jersey with us.... And, if there was a FEMA representative around, we never saw them.”

America————-I am in Arizona. I am going to Walmart and load up my truck with food and supplies, diapers, water, etc. and I’m heading out to Asheville. I cannot just sit in my safe little house and pretend this is not happening. They are KILLING our People.

All Americans who can do what I am going to try to do, Please Step Up. These People are our Brothers and Sisters. We have to care enough about each other.

