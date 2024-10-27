Who is tired of hearing about FEMA on social media? Why is this being pushed?

The public needs educated on the process...Every Governor can ask for federal aid. FEMA just doesn’t come in on their own. The Governor has to request it. I personally have handled these requests.

The President has to approve or deny the request according to PDA’s Preliminary Damage Assessments conducted by FEMA in the counties requested by the Governor.

Once it is approved then a Declaration is Declared for that disaster in that state and the counties affected. This is called a joint disaster declaration - Joint meaning the state and federal government is involved . The state and local emergency management are involved in this process that last up to 18 months of financial assistance to the people . That’s right long after the disaster is out of the spotlight of media .. FEMA and the state are still working to help, that’s not counting the long term recovery effort that continues for years longer.

Types of assistance are Individual assistance declarations like for you and I. Then there is Public Assistance declarations for state infrastructure. Two different types of assistance.

Oh yeah they are Grants to you, not a loan !! You don’t need to pay it back That’s one lie out there !!

This process has been going on ever since 1979 when FEMA was created. Some of these disaster declarations are not even in the media. Alaska declared for flooding and landslides that happened in August.