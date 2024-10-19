https://www.bitchute.com/video/dxdWLU4HhfMs/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Kamala Harris Ordered NC National Guard to Load Disaster Relief Supplies Just for a Photo Op—https://www.bitchute.com/video/tlOTGQ6UZbMu/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Help the people of Western North Carolina. You can do that with either of these links: Updates from Hannah Stutts of JAKS Stables who is the head of dispatch for a large ops team in North Carolina: Western Carolina Emergency Network, which was just formed a couple of weeks ago by local organizations in Western North Carolina. https://jaksstables.com/helpwesternnc/ https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-us-in-supporting-essential-supply-runs

They use the media to hide their crimes. They used to do this kind of coverup of their mass murder overseas. Now they do it here and they don't care how many are dead. Those 10,000 dead are just more dead in the death of America. I'm sorry I don't have any links to her for you to give.

Please give if you can, (avoid the Red Cross or other government-controlled organizations)

The USA INC ‘Private for Profit’ Foreign Owned & Controlled’ corporation (not our government) is not going to help them. They did this to them. Keep in mind the so called "Red Cross" is a government slush fund and child sex trafficking organization. It is like CPS (Child Prostitution Services) on steroids. Source: Jack Foobar: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3sIuQkNbIuAR https://www.bitchute.com/video/xbdAC8H2bz4k/?list=notifications&randomize=false

APPALACHIA: THE STENCH FROM DEAD BODIES FLOATING IN THE WATER