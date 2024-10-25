Asheville N C--3 Weeks Later
ReallyGraceful-AUTHOR OF: 'The Deep State Encyclopedia: Exposing the Cabal's Playbook'
We drove up to Asheville, North Carolina from Atlanta, Georgia on October 24th, 2024. The footage is of the River Arts District and industrial area along the French Broad River.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V39Rjv1AMfU/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful