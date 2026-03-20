AS LONG AS ALL THIS SHIT IS GOING ON...I KNOW WE DON'T HAVE A HANDLE ON THIS TYRANNYSTAY ON THE TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES...Alicia LutzMar 20, 202623ShareCALL TO ACTIVISM with Joe GallinaBUSTED: Trump sold intel for cashA Trump scheme to trade intel for cash…Read morean hour ago · 10 likesThe harder right over the easier wrong - The Grayzone liveTom’s SubstackSOMEBODY PLEASE ANSWER THIS... I MEAN SERIOUSLY....!!!! JUST THIS MORNING….. MARCH 20TH 2026…..LETS GET REAL FOLKS…Read more38 minutes ago · 1 like · Tom Moonclutch23Share