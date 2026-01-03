Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution addresses the impeachment and removal from office of the President, Vice President, and other civil officers for Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors, establishing the grounds for removing high-ranking federal officials who commit serious misconduct.

Key Points:

Who can be impeached? The President, Vice President, and all other “civil Officers of the United States”.

Grounds for Removal: Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.

Process: While this section outlines who and why, it’s part of the broader impeachment process where the House impeaches and the Senate tries the case, requiring a two-thirds vote for conviction and removal.

Purpose: To provide a constitutional mechanism to hold powerful officials accountable for severe abuses of power or misconduct.

In essence, this section defines the serious offenses that can lead to the removal of the nation’s top leaders, ensuring they can’t remain in office after committing grave wrongs

