The U.S. Constitution explicitly grants Congress the sole power to declare war. This is outlined in Article I, Section 8, which states that Congress has the power "To declare War". While the President serves as Commander-in-Chief, this power is distinct from the authority to initiate a formal state of war.

WAKE THE FUCK UP AMERICA…WE THE PEOPLE NEED TO STOP THE MURDERING OF HUMANITY WORLDWIDE…LISTEN UP!!