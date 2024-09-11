The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Arizona city’s rule that forbids people from criticizing government officials at city council meetings. During the public comment period of the Aug. 20 city council meeting, resident Rebekah Massie criticized the city attorney’s pay raise. Mayor Skip Hall interrupted her, saying that her comments broke a city rule prohibiting “charges or complaints against any employee of the City or members of the body.”

Massie accurately responded that the policy violates the First Amendment. “I wanted to teach my children the importance of standing up for their rights and doing what is right — now I’m teaching that lesson to the city,” said Massie. “It’s important to fight back to show all of my children that the First Amendment is more powerful than the whims of any government official.”

The First Amendment protects every American’s right to criticize public officials. The last thing people like Rebekah Massie should fear when they go to a city council meeting to speak is leaving in handcuffs. FIRE looks forward to vindicating Rebekah’s rights in court.

