Where Fraud Runs Free: Arizona Among the Worst for Unresolved Cases—Arizona ranks among states where criminals are most likely to get away with fraud, placing sixth in states where fraud cases are most likely to go unresolved, with a composite risk score of 56.7, indicating significant challenges in fraud prevention and resolution.

The state reported a concerning 77,640 fraud incidents, demonstrating substantial criminal activity that strains enforcement resources.

Arizona's per-capita fraud rate of 1,097 reports per 100,000 residents reflects widespread exposure to financial crime across the population.

This analysis by Spartacus Law Firm ranks U.S. states where fraud is most pervasive and least likely to be resolved. The study evaluates each state using three weighted indicators: fraud reports per 100,000 people (40%), total number of fraud reports (30%), and the inverse of the related crime clearance rate (30%). All metrics were normalized using Min-Max Scaling. The clearance rate - used as a proxy for enforcement success - was inverted to emphasize risk. Higher composite scores indicate a greater likelihood of fraudsters avoiding consequences.

Metric:

Number of Fraud Reports: 77,640

Fraud Reports per 100K: 1,097

Clearance Rate: 10.90%

Composite Score: 56.7

The data reveals a concerning pattern in Arizona's fraud landscape, particularly with its 10.9% clearance rate matching other Western states like California and Nevada. This regional consistency suggests systemic challenges in fraud enforcement that transcend state boundaries. The combination of high report volumes and low clearance rates indicates a need for enhanced resources and innovative approaches to combat financial crimes effectively.

The findings for Arizona paint a complex picture of fraud risk and enforcement challenges. With over 77,000 fraud reports and a population-adjusted rate exceeding 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents, the state faces significant hurdles in addressing financial crimes. The low clearance rate of 10.9% is particularly troubling, as it suggests that perpetrators are likely to evade consequences, potentially encouraging further criminal activity.

Overview

In Arizona, fraud encompasses a wide range of deceptive acts, including false representations, concealment of facts, and the use of fraudulent pretenses or schemes to obtain benefits. Consumer fraud specifically involves deceptions by sellers or advertisers, and fraud in the context of AHCCCS (Arizona Healthcare Cost Containment System) includes falsifying information to claim benefits or services.

POLICE STATE CORRUPTION—Nearly two-dozen law enforcement officers across Arizona have been disciplined for misconduct in 2024 by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

The board has opened 37 investigations into sworn officers since August, when Phoenix New Times last reviewed misconduct probes from the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

Known as AZPOST, the agency is one of the few in the state with the power to discipline police. Its principal task is certifying all officers across the state, but it also has the power to revoke or suspend the certifications of officers who demonstrate troubling behavior.

The 12-member board includes Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, two rural sheriffs, Phoenix Councilmember Kevin Robinson and Ryan Thornell, director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry. The board's most recent meeting was April 17.

https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/multiple-arizona-police-officers-punished-since-january-18909358

