Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterARE YOU PEOPLE GETTING ALL THIS YET? DO YOU UNDERSTAND THERE IS A WAR AGAINST US ON ALL FRONTS FROM OUR ENEMIES BOTH FOREIGN & MOSTLY DOMESTIC ?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreARE YOU PEOPLE GETTING ALL THIS YET? DO YOU UNDERSTAND THERE IS A WAR AGAINST US ON ALL FRONTS FROM OUR ENEMIES BOTH FOREIGN & MOSTLY DOMESTIC ?GET YOUR HEADS OUT OF ASSES AMERICA...PLEASE !!Alicia Lutz-RolowMay 26, 20253Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterARE YOU PEOPLE GETTING ALL THIS YET? DO YOU UNDERSTAND THERE IS A WAR AGAINST US ON ALL FRONTS FROM OUR ENEMIES BOTH FOREIGN & MOSTLY DOMESTIC ?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareOutspoken with Dr Naomi WolfHelp Me Please to Keep Telling You the Truth.Dear Community…Read more6 hours ago · 103 likes · 61 comments · Dr Naomi WolfLawyerLisa’s SubstackAn Important Discussion with Dr. WILLOUGHBY and I. The designed collapse of health care.Dr. WILLOUGHBY and I discuss the future path of medicine in this important discussion…Read more4 hours ago · 11 likes · 4 comments · LawyerLisa3Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterARE YOU PEOPLE GETTING ALL THIS YET? DO YOU UNDERSTAND THERE IS A WAR AGAINST US ON ALL FRONTS FROM OUR ENEMIES BOTH FOREIGN & MOSTLY DOMESTIC ?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share