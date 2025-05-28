THE BEAUTIFUL TRUTH…THE BEAUTIFUL LIFE…THE BEAUTIFUL WAY…

Every Nation Will Become An ENEMY Of Israel & Leave It Standing Alone…

Israel: Its Present Condition and Biblical Prophecies Foretelling Its Future. What to expect.

THE CRUSHING OF ISRAEL:

Israel has long stood at the center of biblical prophecy, history, and global events. As a nation, it has endured wars, exile, restoration, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Today, Israel remains a focal point in world affairs, with its political, spiritual, and territorial struggles aligning with many biblical prophecies that foretell its future. The Bible speaks extensively about Israel’s role in God’s plan, its challenges, and its ultimate destiny, offering insight into what lies ahead for this nation - the believer’s motherland.

Why is Israel the center of all Biblical prophecy?

Biblically, Israel’s current state reflects many prophetic warnings about division, opposition, and spiritual struggles. The Bible foretold that Israel would be scattered among the nations (Deuteronomy 28:64) but later regathered (Ezekiel 37:21-22). The rebirth of Israel in 1948 fulfilled this prophecy, marking a significant moment in biblical history. However, the Bible also speaks of wars, deception, and tribulation that Israel will face before its ultimate redemption (Zechariah 12:2-3).

The Bible outlines several key prophecies regarding Israel’s future, many of which align with current events:

The Restoration of Israel – The prophets foretold that Israel would be regathered and restored after exile. Ezekiel 36:24 states, "I will take you from the nations and gather you from all the countries and bring you into your own land." This prophecy has been unfolding since Israel’s modern rebirth. Jerusalem’s Central Role – Luke 21:24 speaks of Jerusalem being trampled by the nations until the times of the Gentiles are fulfilled, which is the Second Coming of Yeshua. Most believe that Israel’s ongoing struggles over Jerusalem align with this prophecy, pointing toward a future moment when Jerusalem will be fully restored under divine rule through the iron hand of Yeshua. The Coming of the Messiah – While missing His first coming, the Bible speaks of a time when Israel will recognize its Messiah. Zechariah 12:10 prophesies, "They will look on Me whom they have pierced, and they will mourn for Him as one mourns for an only son." This suggests a future moment of spiritual awakening among the Jewish people. End-Times Conflict and Deliverance—Israel is prophesied to face great tribulation before its ultimate redemption. This will occur in the second half of the Biblical Antichrist’s seven-year reign. Zechariah 14:2 describes a future battle in which nations will come against Jerusalem, but God will intervene. Revelation 19 speaks of the return of Yeshua, who will establish His Kingdom for one thousand years and bring peace to Israel. The Millennial Reign – The Bible describes a future where Israel will be at peace, ruled by the Messiah. Isaiah 2:2-4 speaks of a time when nations will no longer war, and Jerusalem will be the center of divine governance.

Even as Palestinians are beginning to return to their bombed-out homes in northern Gaza, President Donald Trump has said he wants to take those Palestinians out of Gaza and resettle them in Egypt and Jordan.

Trump said he had made this request to Jordan's King Abdullah and planned to ask Egypt's president on Sunday, too. Describing Gaza as a "demolition site", Trump said: "You're talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing". He added that the move "could be temporary" or "could be long-term".

Both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority condemned the proposal. Jordan and Egypt have also rejected the idea. Jimmy and American’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss Trump’s embrace of ethnic cleansing as the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

SOMEBODY PLEASE TELL ME WHAT HORRORS THESE CHILDREN HAVE COMMITTED THAT MAKES THEM DESERVE THIS UNGODLY TORTURE???