ARE WE STUPID...CRAZY OR IDIOTS? MAY BE WE HAVE BECOME A COMBINATON OF ALL THREE...
In this explosive live response on the Stew Peters Network, host Stew Peters reacts to recent comments and developments involving Nick Fuentes, accusing the America First streamer of cutting a secret deal, selling out to Israel, and even signaling a desire to “become Jewish” while facing claims related to his personal life. Peters frames the moment as a profound betrayal of Fuentes’ former principles and followers amid ongoing debates over U.S.-Israel ties, political power, and the state of the dissident right.