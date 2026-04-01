ARE WE ALREADY SNEAKING NUKES OUT & ANNIHALATING FOREIGN LAND THAT DOES NOT BELONG TO US WITH ISRAEL?
Are Israel and the United States Already Using Nuclear Weapons?
From a bomb crater in Lebanon in 2006 to the skies above Isfahan in 2026, the evidence that Israel and the United States use “mini nukes” keeps growing — Jeremy Loffredo
Donald Trump posted a video to Truth Social on Tuesday showing the skies above Isfahan, Iran, a city of 2.3 million people, consumed by a series of enormous explosions and secondary blasts tearing across a military complex, with a massive cloud rising above the city that observers across social media and in mainstream press widely described as a mushroom cloud.
A US official told the Wall Street Journal that American forces had struck a large ammunition depot using a “high volume” of 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs, conventional weapons hitting a conventional target. Experts noted that large conventional explosions, particularly those triggering secondary detonations of stored munitions, can produce mushroom-shaped clouds.