APRIL FOOLS, YOU TREASONOUS MFER!!! LMAO...GO CANDACE...
RPSTEIN-TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES
RESISTANCE FIGHTERS ‘BEATING THE HELL OUT OF’ IDF FORCES IN LEBANON, 140+ TANKS DESTROYED | Laith Marouf
My name is Adam Schwarze, and I’m a former Navy SEAL, Marine Corps veteran, and proud Minnesotan running for U.S. Senate against Tim Walz’s handpicked lieutenant governor—a politician even more radical than her boss. I’m requesting your support in this critical battle to restore common-sense conservative values to Minnesota.