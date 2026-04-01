Big League Politics

He Was A Navy SEAL Who Risked Everything — Now He’s Taking On Walz To Save Minnesota

My name is Adam Schwarze, and I’m a former Navy SEAL, Marine Corps veteran, and proud Minnesotan running for U.S. Senate against Tim Walz’s handpicked lieutenant governor—a politician even more radical than her boss. I’m requesting your support in this critical battle to restore common-sense conservative values to Minnesota…