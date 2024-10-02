************************This Was On purpose. ‘Weather Warfare’.*****************************

They will continue to destroy this country until we stop them. You cannot vote your way out of this. Our government is not inept. It is not clueless. It is not stupid. It is EVIL.

Do you think these people had flood insurance? I doubt it. These were mountain towns that never flooded. There will be no building back. There was a very evil and deep reason this was done. There were mining operations around the flooded areas that Elon Musk and others wanted that people were fighting against. Lithium mines. Gaston County was flooded.

That is where the mine was supposed to go. The people were fighting it. North Carolina had some of the world’s highest quality and content of quartz deposits. Could that be part of this attack? The quartz industry alone is worth billions.

These towns are not coming back. The amount of dead will be hushed up just like in Maui Hawaii. This is weather warfare. This is according to plan. Don't think so? Check out the link below. Here is a list of 100 US Patents Related to Weather Modification: The video is from Really Graceful, and the comments and description are mine.

https://zerogeoengineering.com/2021/list-of-100-us-patents-related-to-weather-modification/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReoQJ3pWHdZO/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Source: reallygraceful: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/a6DSRLxUWtUr

THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT IS HAPPENING IN ASHEVILLE NORTH CAROLINA AND THE SURROUNDING AFFECTED CITIES AND STATES…WTFU ALREADY AMERICA!!!