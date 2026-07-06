WHO Predicts 'Another Pandemic Within the Coming Decade' While Installing PABS System for Exporting 'Dangerous Pathogens' All Over the World
The World Health Organization (WHO) is demanding that governments complete negotiations on a permanent international system for transporting purported pathogens with pandemic potential and their proxies across the world, while simultaneously claiming that another pandemic is likely within the coming decade…
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4 hours ago · 33 likes · 21 comments · Jon Fleetwood