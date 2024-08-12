"Anton LaVey was many things to many people: musician, magician, writer, wild animal trainer, police photographer, film buff, founder of a magical group, and possibly of a new religion, and yes… He was a #Satanist.

With his creation of the infamous Church of Satan in 1966, and his bestselling book The Satanic Bible in 1969, Anton LaVey changed the ballgame in many ways.

Here was a free-spirited San Francisco-based group neither in favor of mind-expanding drugs nor of peace & love for its own sake. Here was a group that was decidedly, outspokenly anti-Christian. Here was a group that brought dark pro-sexual psychodrama and the philosophy of Friedrich #Nietzsche straight into American living rooms and TV couches.

Anton LaVey became a celebrity scapegoat who basked in the attention and made a successful career out of it.

Who was Anton LaVey behind the public persona that so easily provoked primitive American Christians and other intolerants? Who was this enigmatic “American Adversary”?

This film contains and rare recordings, plus in-depth interviews with never-before-shown material with LaVey, and private photographs. #BlancheBarton #PeterGilmore #PeggyNadramia #BobJohnson #KennethAnger #MichaelMoynihan #MitchHorowitz #RuthWaytz #LarryWessel , #MargieBauer #JackStevenson #JimMorton "

Anton LaVey’s last words on his deathbed: “Oh my, oh my, what have I done?!” Wonder what he saw…Perhaps Jesus Christ?

Acts 17:30-31 “The times of ignorance God overlooked, but now he commands all people everywhere to repent because he has fixed a day on which he will judge the world in righteousness by a man whom he has appointed [Jesus Christ]; and of this, he has given assurance to all by raising him from the dead.”