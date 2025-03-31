ANOTHER TREASONOUS CEO OF THE USA 'PRIVATE FOR PROFIT'-'FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED' CORPORATION... THROWING AMERICA UNDER THE BUS!
Telecommunications Act of 1996...
This video was produced as part of a website creation project on the Telecommunications Act of 1996. Created for Dr. Michael Rabby's DTC475, Digital Diversity course, Washington State University Vancouver.
The Telecommunications Act of 1996, a major overhaul of telecommunications law, aimed to deregulate the industry and promote competition, but its effects included increased media consolidation, deregulation of cable television, and the introduction of V-chips in new televisions.
Key Provisions and Effects:
Deregulation and Competition:
The Act aimed to open up telecommunications markets to competition, allowing companies to enter new areas, such as local telephone companies offering cable television and vice-versa.
Media Ownership:
The Act lifted restrictions on media ownership, leading to a wave of mergers and acquisitions as large corporations acquired smaller media outlets.
Cable Television Deregulation:
The Act deregulated cable television, allowing for price increases and a shift in the industry landscape.
V-Chips:
The Act mandated that new televisions include V-chips, allowing parents to block access to certain programming.
Internet Indecency:
The Act included provisions related to Internet indecency, which were later struck down by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional.
Impact on Local Radio:
The Act's deregulation led to a decline in the number of local radio station owners as larger corporations consolidated ownership.
Universal Service:
The Act established a universal service fund to ensure that schools, libraries, and rural areas had access to affordable telecommunications services.
E-Rate Program:
The Act authorized the FCC's E-Rate program, which helps connect schools and libraries to the internet.
FCC's Role:
The Act gave the FCC more authority to regulate the telecommunications industry.
Impact on Technology and Innovation:
The Act helped to stimulate technological innovation and the development of new telecommunications services.
Long-Term Consequences:
The Act's effects are still felt today, with the telecommunications industry dominated by a few large companies.
Washington’s tech policy wonks are celebrating an anniversary this week: 20 years ago Monday, President Bill Clinton signed the 1996 Telecommunications Act into law at the Library of Congress. Designed to deregulate aspects of the telecommunications business..
SOURCE: https://thehill.com/policy/technology/268459-bill-clintons-telecom-law-twenty-years-later/#:~:text=It%20will%20protect%20consumers%20by%20regulating%20the,the%20national%20cap%20on%20radio%20station%20ownership.&text=The%20act%20authorized%20the%20FCC's%20E%2DRate%20program%2C%20which%20helps%20connect%20schools%20and%20libraries.