ANOTHER MONDAY...ANOTHER DAY OF ISRAELI & USA INC DE-FACTO TYRANNICAL BULLSHIT...NEVERENDING
STAY ON THE FILES
Maddie (Books Behind Borders)
When Jews Ran The Gulag
This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month…
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9 hours ago · 17 likes · 1 comment · Books Behind Borders
Drop Site News
U.S.-Iran war re-escalates; Israeli settlers detain Ro Khanna; UAW President says Gaza advocacy led to DOJ probe
From Drop Site…
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9 hours ago · 193 likes · Drop Site News
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
The US Government Stole $50 TRILLION Taxpayer Dollars & Used Jeffrey Epstein To Launder It
The following is a kind of update to the monumentally monstrous Epstein Files data dump…
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12 hours ago · 37 likes · 6 comments · 2nd Smartest Guy in the World