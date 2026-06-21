ANOTHER LOOK AT THE SATANIC DRIVEN MEDICAL SYSTEM SYSTEMATICALLY ANNIHILATING HUMANITY!
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FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)
The Biolab Bombshell, Fauci's Reckoning, and Practical Preparedness
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH…
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11 hours ago · 45 likes · 1 comment · Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Vejon COVID-19 Review
The Most Dangerous Phase of COVID May Look Calm
One of the biggest mistakes in medicine is assuming a disease has gone away because it no longer looks dramatic. That is especially true with COVID…
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9 hours ago · 5 likes · 2 comments · Dr Philip McMillan
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack
'Cancer' Cash Cows Hawk Hellcare Propaganda
Cancer influencers are all the rage these days, and this week, the dummies were subjected to viral coverage of BBC stoog…
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2 days ago · 123 likes · 40 comments · Gemma O’Doherty
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation
The Forgotten Tragedy of Neurological Vaccine Injuries
by A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR - midwesterndoctor.com…
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14 hours ago · 8 likes · Etienne de la Boetie2
Biologyphenom
COVID Vaccine Complications: Is the Government Doing Enough?
Warning: Contains references to suicide…
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14 hours ago · 21 likes · 6 comments · biologyphenom
The Metabolic Nutritionist
Forbidden Supplements in Cancer #2 Iron — The Nutrient Cancer Craves
If we could give every individual the right amount of nourishment and exercise, not too little and not too much, we would have found the safest way to health…
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7 hours ago · 9 likes · Amanda King ND