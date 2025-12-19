Tucker Carlson is buying a house in Qatar because, “I like the city, I think it’s beautiful, but also to make a statement that I’m an American and a free man and I’ll be wherever I want to be.”—The Islamic Gulf States are building their armies to fight against us, and they are using our weapons to do it.

Tensions are rising in the Caribbean after Venezuela ordered its navy to escort ships carrying petroleum products out of port, openly defying President Donald Trump’s declaration of a partial blockade targeting Venezuela’s oil industry. Several vessels have already sailed toward Asia under naval protection, increasing the risk of a confrontation with the United States on the high seas.

The move comes amid a broader U.S. pressure campaign aimed at cutting off Venezuela’s oil revenues, the backbone of its economy. As Washington debates how to enforce the blockade — and who would lead it — the situation is rapidly evolving into one of the most dangerous flashpoints between the two countries in years.