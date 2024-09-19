**********************Import The 3rd World…Become The 3rd World************************

“Our Horses are missing after a barn break-in — Our Animals were found butchered about a mile away. Butchered and eaten for food They’re our children, and they were abducted and killed for meat. This is the same thing as going into somebody’s yard, taking their dog, and cooking it — Our children are heartbroken, and break my wife’s heartbroken. I saw that the fence was cut and Sammy and War were nowhere to be found.” he said.

After a search of the local area, Miami-Dade police and a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer found one of the horses a mile away on a dirt road. The head and a few bones were the only remains found. The next day, local officials found the other horse’s head floating in a nearby canal.

According to Bradley, his horses were killed for their meat by illegal immigrants in the local area. “This is a big cultural thing. In Cuba, people believe that eating horse meat will cure things like AIDS and cancer,” said Bradley. That’s like going into someone’s yard, and eating their dog because they think it makes them grow wings, it’s ridiculous.”

This is not a new phenomenon. Over the years, there have been plenty of reports of horse abductions, and illegal horse meat sales in the same Southwest Miami-Dade area.

There is a $50,000 reward for the tip that leads investigators to the criminals.

“We will find you and you will pay for what you’ve done,” said Bradley.

