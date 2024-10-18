ANDY POWELL, ALLCAST-PODCAS--WITH THE CLOSURE BY THE POSTMASTER-GENERAL: Russell-Jay: Gould.
PLEASE EDUCATE YOURSELVES ON This man who Captured the Flag in 1999 when the Postmaster General was left unguarded during our last bankruptcy, and America was being given back to England.
END-PSYOP. New-Rules-Set-Out-To-Erase-American-Global-Culture.
https://www.lastflagstanding.com/
Please… Please …Listen and Educate. We have NO COUNTRY — We have NO PRESIDENT —We have NO ELECTIONS —We have NO CONSTRUCTS WITH ANY POWER OVER US Since 1999—The Bullshit Debt is NOT ours! ITS ALL BEEN A PSYOP SINCE 1999!!!
Thank you - I dipped into this in the past and appreciate the update - listened to the first and look forward to the others.