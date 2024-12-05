The Net Worth Of Famous Pastors:

Pastor Joel Osteen- $40–60 million ($10.5 million home)

Pastor Joyce Myer- $25 million

Benny Hinn- $42 million

Evangelist Kenneth Copeland- $760 million

Pastor David S Taylor- $175 Million.

Evangelist Jimmy Swaggart- $10-15 Million

Bishop T.D. Jakes - $20 million

Pastor Creflo Dollar - $30 Million

Evangelist Robert Tilton - $500 Million

Pastor John Gray - $10.2 Billion

Jesse Duplantis - $20 Million

Evangelist Pat Robertson - $100 million

Bishop Noel Jones - $5 million

Deitrick Haddon - $10 million

Pastor Rick Warren - $25 Million

Bishop Ron Gibson - $5 Million

Bishop Clearance McLendon - $27 Million

Pastor Jay Haizlip - $3 Million

Pastor David Oyedepo - $150 Million

Pastor Wayne Chaney Jr - $2 Million

Pastor Ron Gibson - $7 Million

ETC…ETC…ETC…- $ MILLIONS MORE

This is a tiny list- Reliable news agencies report the net worth of these pastors as tens of millions of dollars- each! These pastors tell the congregation that if they give money, God will bless them with more materialism than they could ever imagine. Sadly, it’s not true, and the pastors pocket much of the money given.

The DARK World of Modern Christian Preachers. They Turned Their Back On God For Fame and Money. They’ve Opened Many Evangelical Churches to Satan.

They have become suspects to the point of federal investigation! Shady to say the least, false prophets most certainly.

My complaint is not that they are rich, but rather that their wealth comes from the corruption and deceit they exerted along with the false promises of financial prosperity they spewed to their respective congregations with lies that they would become rich themselves.

They find verses in the Bible, take them out of context, and continue to pocket revenue according to their greed. As an atheist or a Christian, certainly, it is clear that this level of deceptiveness is disgusting.

Robert Tilton Net Worth: Robert Tilton is the most famous televangelist of all times whose net worth amounts to almost $500 Million dollars. He became outrageously famous for his infomercial-styled religious television program Success-N-Life. “Satan Gave Me This Message” - Robert Tilton Accidentally Tells the Truth