Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Burrows's avatar
Mark Burrows
Dec 15

Might I be so shrewd as to add the Vatican, the Vatican Bank doesn't hold 10's of Millions it holds 1000's of Trillions, with Ground Rent/Land Tax being paid by every "Government"/Vatican Franchise every day. 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Norm Gilmore's avatar
Norm Gilmore
Dec 13

Yes the Shepherds have Sold their Flocks out ,I have been saying this for Years. Judas reigns supreme in the Church Hierarchy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture