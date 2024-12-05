And They Wonder Why I Don't Believe In Man-Made Religion & Controlled Church...
WOULD YOU TAKE A GOOD LOOK AT & ADD THE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS THESE SO-CALLED 'MEN OF GOD' HAVE EARNED OFF THE TIDINGS OF THEIR MIDDLE & POOR CLASS CONGREGATIONS - SACRILEGIOS MODERN-DAY PHARISEES!
The Net Worth Of Famous Pastors:
Pastor Joel Osteen- $40–60 million ($10.5 million home)
Pastor Joyce Myer- $25 million
Benny Hinn- $42 million
Evangelist Kenneth Copeland- $760 million
Pastor David S Taylor- $175 Million.
Evangelist Jimmy Swaggart- $10-15 Million
Bishop T.D. Jakes - $20 million
Pastor Creflo Dollar - $30 Million
Evangelist Robert Tilton - $500 Million
Pastor John Gray - $10.2 Billion
Jesse Duplantis - $20 Million
Evangelist Pat Robertson - $100 million
Bishop Noel Jones - $5 million
Deitrick Haddon - $10 million
Pastor Rick Warren - $25 Million
Bishop Ron Gibson - $5 Million
Bishop Clearance McLendon - $27 Million
Pastor Jay Haizlip - $3 Million
Pastor David Oyedepo - $150 Million
Pastor Wayne Chaney Jr - $2 Million
Pastor Ron Gibson - $7 Million
ETC…ETC…ETC…- $ MILLIONS MORE
This is a tiny list- Reliable news agencies report the net worth of these pastors as tens of millions of dollars- each! These pastors tell the congregation that if they give money, God will bless them with more materialism than they could ever imagine. Sadly, it’s not true, and the pastors pocket much of the money given.
The DARK World of Modern Christian Preachers. They Turned Their Back On God For Fame and Money. They’ve Opened Many Evangelical Churches to Satan.
They have become suspects to the point of federal investigation! Shady to say the least, false prophets most certainly.
My complaint is not that they are rich, but rather that their wealth comes from the corruption and deceit they exerted along with the false promises of financial prosperity they spewed to their respective congregations with lies that they would become rich themselves.
They find verses in the Bible, take them out of context, and continue to pocket revenue according to their greed. As an atheist or a Christian, certainly, it is clear that this level of deceptiveness is disgusting.
PLUS—LET US NOT FORGET THAT BISHOP/PASTOR WHATEVER THE HELL HE IS TD JAKES IS A FREQUENT SEAN DIDDY COLMES FREAK OFF PARTY PARTICIPANT
*********************Mel Gibson SPEAKS OUT Against TD JAKES************************
Robert Tilton Net Worth: Robert Tilton is the most famous televangelist of all times whose net worth amounts to almost $500 Million dollars. He became outrageously famous for his infomercial-styled religious television program Success-N-Life. “Satan Gave Me This Message” - Robert Tilton Accidentally Tells the Truth
Might I be so shrewd as to add the Vatican, the Vatican Bank doesn't hold 10's of Millions it holds 1000's of Trillions, with Ground Rent/Land Tax being paid by every "Government"/Vatican Franchise every day. 🙄
Yes the Shepherds have Sold their Flocks out ,I have been saying this for Years. Judas reigns supreme in the Church Hierarchy.