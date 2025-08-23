Is The Cult Organizing for a Fall Attack? Any Proof? - it's important to read the tea leaves properly, in order to predict the cult's next move. As average folks down at the coffee shop debate the media lies of the day, it's much more intelligent to keep an eye on the cult and predict their next chess move...in order to sidestep their next frontal assault. Click here to see how I'm currently reading the tea leaves in Washington DC. This new article addresses the federal government taking over DC policing. Solutions are also tabled, for the proactive prepper.

Low Vibration Architecture (Ugliness) is Being Used as the Ultimate Disempowering Energy Weapon Against the Public - we're in a frequency war, a spiritual war and a wireless war. Click here to understand how ugliness and low frequency architecture are being weaponized against you, your family and your community.

At The National Citizen's Inquiry, I Explain the "Sexual Confusion" Mind Control Being Used Against Children in The Canadian School System - at the NCI I explain the power of mind control to make children castrate and sterilize themselves, inside the Canadian Government's sexual confusion (depopulation) agenda. Click here to watch.

My Testimony at the US Senate Regarding the Mind Control Used Against the Population During COVID - we were only given 7 minutes to make our point, so I made my testimony as powerful as I could. Click here to watch.