AN IDIOT...IS AN IDIOT...IS AN IDIOT!
adamcrai
Republicans: The modern day hypocrite
Folks, I’ve been debating for years as a part of my content. I’ve lost count of how many times I dismantled their circular logic in debates. They act like they’ve got a Masters in democracy until you ask them why they’re silent when actual power grabs happen in D.C., then it’s pure fucking crickets. They go from “We’d rise up to stop government abuse!” to “Well, as long as our Trump is doing the abusing, I guess it’s fine.” These are the same self-proclaimed defenders of freedom who now treat government overreach like just another party favor. Weak little faketriots…
3 hours ago · 7 likes · 2 comments · adamcrai
Pieces Of Poetry
You Have No Right To Have Rights
The Supreme Court should know if you help someone grab power you lessen your own. Lessons of power written in stone. You think you have control until the beast bites you. It’s too late then and you find your days are through. Gone is control over your own fate. By the time you discover it, it’s already too late. Fascism arrives as an adjudicated edi…
3 hours ago · 3 likes · 1 comment · Stanley Wotring
The Coffman Chronicle
The “Lunch Menu” Lie
The Printer That Spilled State Secrets…
7 hours ago · 20 likes · 2 comments · General Azmundus