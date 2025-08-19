adamcrai

Republicans: The modern day hypocrite

Folks, I’ve been debating for years as a part of my content. I’ve lost count of how many times I dismantled their circular logic in debates. They act like they’ve got a Masters in democracy until you ask them why they’re silent when actual power grabs happen in D.C., then it’s pure fucking crickets. They go from “We’d rise up to stop government abuse!” to “Well, as long as our Trump is doing the abusing, I guess it’s fine.” These are the same self-proclaimed defenders of freedom who now treat government overreach like just another party favor. Weak little faketriots…