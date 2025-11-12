The “US Apology Bill” most likely refers to the 1993 Apology Resolution (Public Law 103-150), which was signed by President Bill Clinton and formally acknowledged the United States’ role in the 1893 overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawai’i. The resolution apologized to Native Hawaiians and recognized the long-term impact of the overthrow, laying the groundwork for future reconciliation efforts.

What it was: A joint resolution passed by the U.S. Congress and signed into law in 1993.

Purpose: To apologize to the Native Hawaiian people on behalf of the United States for the U.S. role in the 1893 overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Key actions: It acknowledged the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawai’i occurred with the participation of U.S. agents and citizens. It recognized that Native Hawaiians never relinquished their inherent sovereignty. It expressed regret for the deprivation of Native Hawaiians’ rights to self-determination.

