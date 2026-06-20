AMERICA...WHAT A COMPLETE DISGRACE WE HAVE BEEN TURNED INTO...
STAY ON THE EPSTEIN TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES
Jack Hopkins Now
The Psychological Trap Millions of Americans Are Living Inside
Author’s Note…
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2 days ago · 25 likes · 2 comments · Jack Hopkins
Terra Times
The Inversion and Normalization Operation
Have you had more than enough of the deliberate destruction of Western Culture…
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2 days ago · 2 likes · Terra Times
Legal AF's Substack
Trump DOJ Runs Scared as Special Counsel Probe Is Demanded!
For more access to expert legal analysis, official court documents and breaking news coverage only available here at the intersection of law and politics, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.Legal AF's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
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2 days ago · 59 likes · Legal AF
Christopher Webb's Dispatch
The Blind Spot of the Far Left
Too often, the far left, particularly organizations like DSA and political figures like Bernie Sanders, frame inequality primarily as an economic issue. For many Black Americans, race and racism are inseparable from that conversation. Economic justice matters, but it has never been the whole story…
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2 days ago · 2 likes · Christopher Webb