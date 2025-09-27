For too long now America has played the fool on the world stage, dragged from one bloody Middle Eastern disaster to the next, sacrificing our sons, our treasure, and our future for causes that if we’re honest are not ours. As the drums beat once more for war in Israel, the time has come to raise our voices and declare: not this time and not ever again. We are done being led to slaughter by the same cabal of foreign lobbyists, compromised politicians, and sycophantic pastors who have sold out the soul of our nation for thirty pieces of silver.

SOURCE: https://news.gab.com/2025/06/the-real-battle-is-here-at-home-not-in-the-middle-east/