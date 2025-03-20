U.S. President Donald Trump must stop making “disrespectful” comments about Canada before the two countries can start serious talks about future ties, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Monday. Trump, who is promising potentially crippling tariffs against imports from Canada, frequently muses about making the country the 51st U.S. state. “We’ve called out those comments. They’re disrespectful, they’re not helpful, and they … will have to stop before we sit down and have a conversation about our broader partnership with the United States,” Carney told reporters in London.