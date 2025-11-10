I recently sat down with GB News’s Steven Edginton for a long-form discussion about the escalating threat of far-left violent extremism, drawing from my own near-death experiences with Antifa.

I’ve been on the front lines for nearly a decade, starting in my hometown of Portland, Ore., after the 2016 election. What began as so-called “racial justice” protests turned into organized riots: masked militants in black smashing property with crowbars and igniting fires.

“I had never seen people like that... destroying entire blocks in seconds,” I said.

Portland was an early warning, and it exploded nationwide in 2020 with months of consecutive nightly rioting following George Floyd’s death. In the years since, we’ve been confronted with violence from pro-Palestine extremists and, more recently, leftist anti-government, open-border extremists seeking insurrection against the current administration.