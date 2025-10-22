America...The Sick Satanic Pedophile Elites Have Been Grooming Us For Decades...We Need To Ungroom Ourselves & Fast!
KIM OSBOL
Kim Osbøl’s Substack
The Sick Satanic Pedophile Elites Have Been Grooming Us For Decades!
Note: And these Sick Pedophile Psycopaths are going after the Children it’s very easy to manipulate and indoctrinate children…
Listen now
2 days ago · 3 likes · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl’s Substack
The Limp Bizkit Sacrifice For The Lion King: 7/4/1776 Setting The King Of The Pit Free!
On October 18, 2025 Limp Bizkit announced the death of original bassist Sam Rivers, calling him “pure magic” and a “true legend of legends…
Listen now
11 hours ago · 1 like · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark
Seemorerocks
Virginia Giuffre beaten, raped by EX-PM OF ISRAEL, EHUD BARAK in attack that broke Epstein spell
https://nypost.com/2025/10/18/us-news/virginia-giuffre-was-left-bloodied-and-beaten-by-prime-minister…
Read more
7 hours ago · 8 likes · 1 comment · Robin Westenra
Curious Enough
The Victims We Didn’t Listen To
I used to drive down to southern Virginia from Arlington every few months to have lunch with my dad, a routine father-daughter catch-up that was more obligation than bonding ritual. I don’t remember the exact year or which accuser it was, but I do remember the moment. We were sitting in a booth at one of those “steak and amazing rolls” chain restaurants…
Read more
8 hours ago · 3 likes · Bethany