https://www.bitchute.com/video/-I36CCPpfrc/?list=notifications&randomize=false

United Nations Directive 001—

The Start of The New World Order—In our Calendar Year of 4 July, 2025.

In accordance with the approval of the majority of United Nations members, the following directive is in effect upon receipt and will be implemented immediately except for those subjects or items, that will require additional time to change and/or implement.

All United Nations States will forthwith be known by their ‘New Name’ and ‘Corresponding Number’.

For Instance—

The former nation of Canada— America Area 0001

The former United States of America—America Area 0002.

The former Central America & Mexico— America Central Area 0003

The remainder of the former nations of South America— America Area 0004.

The former nations in Europe—Europe 0010, with a new map to delineate boundaries between Europe 0010 and Asia 0020.

All new names for former nations within the various world continents are listed in the addendum to this directive, along with new maps, to establish boundaries and locations of main United Nations Control Centers (UNCCs), which will administer all future government, administrative, military and policing responsibilities.

As of 17 March, 2025 the former United States of America has turned over their military and police forces to United Nations for control and responsibility, and they will be disbanded or integrated into our Global United Nations forces, as soon as possible.

The former United States of America, being the last nation to cede authority over to the United Nations Security Council, has created untold problems and delays for our United Nations plans, and will soon feel the brunt of rapid and decisive changes to meet our scheduled goals, of a unified and One- World- Government.

The entire Executive Branch of the former United States Government is hereby dismissed, as our selected United Nations Leaders will assume those duties, with an approved administrative council, to assume those duties. The Judicial Branch is likewise dismissed immediately, as United Nations Judges have been selected and are waiting to assume that task.

The Legislative Branch will remain at their posts, until they are incrementally relieved of duties by United Nations Representatives, not yet selected or in place to discharge those responsibilities.

Questions regarding this directive or further concerns should be held in ‘abeyance’ until United Nations Representatives for your respective locations, have arrived to resolve pending issues and questions.

For the immediate moment, you may continue your life as you have in the past. However, the instructions below are not to be questioned or disputed. You will all have sufficient time to understand and follow these and future directives, orders, and regulations as they are formulated and issued.

Please do not panic, and you will find our new world transforming into one of a society of planetary excellence.Orders to all Personnel of former Federal, State, County, and Local Governmental Entities.

1. On 5 July 2025 you will commence repainting all ships, aircraft, and vehicles (both military and civilian) to the United Nations Blue colors, as has been already completed in all other nations of the world. Aircraft, ship, and vehicle numbering will remain as is, with the exception that the UN or United Nations wording will precede all numbers and letters You are further instructed to make preparations to change all uniforms for both military and civil police units, to the United Nations light Blue colors.

2. All instructions or directives from the United Nations Security Council or United Nations Representatives will be understood to apply to the entire former nation or nation and will be enforced throughout all areas and locations. Failure to comply or resist will be met by violent and brutal force, and those not in compliance should expect to be shot on sight. The United Nations Council Members and their Representatives have neither the time nor inclination to debate concerns, or to negotiate loss of authority, property, income, or so-called freedoms. All future authority and control is in the hands of the United Nations, and any interference in our attainment of scheduled goals will not be tolerated and will be dealt with through jailing or swift elimination.

3. Hospitals and clinics will continue to administer medical services as in the past. However, all hospital and clinics will have management replacements and future medical services will be provided as per United Nations directives, soon to be published. While free care will be available to all, individuals over 50 years of age will not be allowed to have replacement organs, as the costs are unacceptable and the individual will have limited abilities to perform needed work for our planets future. Similarly, those with diseases or deformities (to include children and infants) that preclude future possibilities for work and enhancement to their locales, with have approved euthanasia used, depending on the individual, circumstances, and abilities.

4. Schools and universities/colleges will continue to operate as scheduled, and until such time as administrators and educators are tested and returned to their classrooms. That is, in accordance with United Nations educational directives. Teachers and educators not meeting United Nations standards or following UN directives will be replaced and new jobs will be found for the willing. Those unwilling to cooperate, will soon be on the streets seeking other vocations.

5. Farmers who grow food products and corporations which process foods and wholesale them, will continue to operate as normal, and until given further instructions. However, all farming and corporation equipment will be painted the United Nations blue color, and numbering or lettering will be changed in the same manner as that listed in order # 1 above.

6. Police organizations of all types and kinds, which include Federal, State, County, and Local Police, are now under the control and authority of the United Nations. While formal written changes will be promulgated to each and every police entity very soon, you are now an approved United Nations Police Force and will take all future directions from your local United Nations Representatives. We expect resistance in many forms to our orders, therefore, you are now authorized and have shoot-to-kill authorization, to anyone opposing you or our directives, and that includes your fellow police officers. There is no need to be concerned with trials or charges against you personally, as you have been granted authority to shoot anyone resisting your authority at any time. All trials are on hold indefinitely, and murderers, rapists, child molesters, arsonists, drug dealers, and prostitutes will be shot on-site, or until a more controllable situation can be established, and further guidelines provided.

7. We acknowledge that some armed resistance from some police, military, and veterans groups, as well as from groups and individuals of various other patriotic beliefs or even anarchists, is to be expected. These people or groups will be eliminated either by your own forces, or by those forces assigned by our United Nations Military Command. All nuclear, biological, and chemical weaponry are now under United Nations control, and will be used in those areas where resistance proves to take too long, or becomes too costly manpower-wise. Those who believe they can take a 30/30 rifle or .22 pistol/rifle and oppose us, are sadly mistaken, as biological and chemical use is authorized for all areas of the former United States of America. Further, if resistance continues for an extended period, then atomic and/or nuclear weapons may also be authorized. So it will require very stupid people to want to oppose this inevitable change in government, and your demise will simply allow our plans to progress at a steadier rate. Everyone is expendable, except for senior United Nations Leaders and their families, so do not provide our Council with the excuse to eliminate you, your friends, and your neighbors.

8. All illegal drugs and alcohol sales are hereby prohibited and a minimum 20 year jail sentence will be imposed on a first offense. Second offenses will not be tolerated, and abusers of these prohibited items will be eliminated as mentally ill patients will no redeemable value. Smokers will be given 90 days to end that habit, and will be sentenced to 5 years in jail if sufficient progress is not noted during allowable that period. This problem may take care of itself in the future, as all tobacco sales will be prohibited in the near future.

9. All forms of religion and religious beliefs are hereby prohibited. All churches will cease to hold services and building and structures that are not demolished, will be used for the needs of United Nations organizations. All religious icons, books, and paraphernalia are to be destroyed before United Nations Representatives arrive. They alone will determine the best use of the building or structure, or whether to simply demolish them.

10. Children past the age of 5 will be sent to United Nations Schools for future schooling and training. Parents will be allowed to visit with their children on a semi-annual basis for a 3 day period. The task of changing the previous government is an enormous task, and will take time to implement all the planned goals. The cooperation and assistance of each individual, to speedily attain these objectives is required by our Council Members. Those who cooperate will find their futures to be more pleasant.

Those who refuse to cooperate will find that they are no longer needed, and will find their future plans may be short lived. This ends the initial instructions and orders in Directive number 001, which has been specifically prepared for the citizens of the former United States of America. Further instructions will be forthcoming as changes are made and resistance intelligence is assessed.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NwBU6FXnM8vc/?list=notifications&randomize=false

http://www.wmdterror.com/articles/united_nations_directive.pdf