“It will be written—That 8 billion people,194 nations, every court, every council, every so-called army of peace stood still…while one settler colony (Israel)…backed by the satanic USA INC. Corporation Empire…rained U.S. steel on homes,…schools… hospitals… and on the backs of children as they fled from their tents…

The genocidal ethnic cleansing of the People of Gaza will be remembered—Not only those who dropped the bombs…but those who watched…those who calculated…those who delayed aid…and those who shrugged because it wasn’t them…

A genocidal regime…that is Israel…turned Gaza into a graveyard—and the world lowered its eyes…Shame is too small a word.”

Israeli police have cracked down on Hasidic Jews in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim over protests against the war on the Palestinian people in Gaza. Many of the Hasidim in Mea Shearim are staunch anti-Zionists and express solidarity with the Palestinian people against the Israeli government. Jimmy and American Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the beatings and arrests these peace-loving people are subjected to for opposing genocide in Gaza.